Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Sindh University Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of country Kashmir Exploitation Day was also observed in University of Sindh Jamshoro on Monday.

The Spokesman of University informed that, a massive rally led by the Vice Chancellor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro was taken out from Administration Cell (AC II) building at 10:30 am which culminated at Main gate after passing through University premises.

Teachers, officers and employees participated in the rally and marched to extension building.

Addressing the rally, Vice Chancellor said that India desire to transform majority of Kashmiri population in minority due to which India eliminated special status of Jammu and Kashmir after removing article 370 from its constitution in 2019.

The participants urged international community to take notice of barbaric acts of India which could not weak the freedom movement of Kashmiri carrying out for their right of self determination.

