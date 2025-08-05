Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Southern districts expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) by organizing walks and events in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Southern districts expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) by organizing walks and events in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Tuesday.

Different events were organized in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day.

The major event and walk were organized by the District Administration of Dera Ismail Khan. The walk, led by Assistant Commissioner Syed Arsalan Shah, started from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topanwala Chowk.

The officials of various departments, media representatives, civil society members, and a large number of citizens participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards denouncing Indian atrocities and expressing unwavering support for Kashmiris. They chanted slogans in favor of Kashmir’s freedom throughout the event.

On this occasion, the assistant commissioner, while talking to media, reaffirmed unwavering support for the people of Kashmir, stating that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination.

“We have not forgotten our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We will stand by them at every level until they are granted their rightful freedom,” he said.

The participants condemned the continued human rights violations being committed by Indian armed forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, terming them as blatant breaches of international law and human dignity.

They emphasized that such observances aim to draw the attention of the global community to the plight of unarmed Kashmiris and to urge international institutions to ensure justice.

Addressing the gathering, Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Shah said the observance of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir sends a clear message to India that Pakistan rejects the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. “The blood of innocent Kashmiris will not go in vain. Insha’Allah, the dawn of freedom will soon rise over Kashmir,” he stated.

Another ceremony was also held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where a one-minute silence was observed to honor the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

In Tank, a ceremony was held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal ( Kashmir’s Exploitation Day), expressing strong solidarity with the people of IIOJK and condemning the ongoing Indian atrocities in the region.

The event was held at the deputy commissioner’s office, attended by officers from the district administration, representatives of various government departments, teachers, students, members of civil society, and journalists in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tanweer Khan said on August 5, 2019, India unilaterally revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions and a grave breach of human rights.

He emphasized that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to support them politically, morally, and diplomatically.

Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, while speaking on the occasion, called on the international community to take immediate notice of the ongoing oppression in Kashmir and to play its role in ensuring the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir, and their sacrifices were remembered with great respect.

Similarly, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan held a seminar and rally in observance of Kashmir Exploitation Day to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK.

The event was led by BISE Chairman Dr. Ehsan Ullah and Controller of Examinations Dr. Qaiser Anwar. All staff members of the board actively participated in both the seminar and the subsequent rally held on the board’s premises.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr Ehsan Ullah highlighted that ever since the creation of Pakistan, India has maintained an illegal occupation of Kashmir. He condemned the Indian government's unilateral constitutional changes made on August 5, 2019, aimed at stripping Kashmiris of their identity and rights. He termed these acts not only unjust and oppressive towards Kashmiris but also a gross violation of human rights.

He urged international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian atrocities and play their role in ensuring the right to self-determination and freedom for the Kashmiri people.

Dr Qaiser Anwar, while addressing the gathering, expressed hope and faith that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not go in vain. “Their blood will bear fruit,” he said, adding that the dawn of freedom would soon rise in Kashmir and the people would be liberated from the brutalities of Indian forces.

Following the seminar, a solidarity rally was held in which participants carried placards and banners condemning Indian aggression and supporting the freedom movement of Kashmir. Passionate slogans were chanted in favor of Kashmiri rights and against the ongoing oppression.

Likewise, the Gomal University also holds solidarity rally on Kashmir Exploitation Day against Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir.

The rally was held under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, which was jointly organized by the Provost Section, Directorate of Student Affairs, and the Chief Proctor's Office.

A large number of university officials, including the Registrar, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, officers, and staff, actively participated in the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal strongly condemned India’s decision on August 5, 2019, to revoke the special constitutional status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He termed the move illegal, unconstitutional, and unethical, stating that it violated United Nations resolutions, the will of the Kashmiri people, and international laws.

Director Admissions Riaz Ahmad Betani, while speaking on the occasion, declared that "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain. Every citizen of Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with them."

Similarly, the Zamung Kor Dera Campus, paying heartfelt tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the people of IIOJK, also marked Kashmir Exploitation Day with great enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, the district administration of South Waziristan Upper organized a seminar and rally at the Deputy Commissioner’s Compound in Tank to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day.

The event was held to protest India’s unilateral revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status on August 5, 2019, and to condemn the ongoing illegal occupation and human rights violations in the region.

The seminar took place at the Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Sarwekai and was attended by a large number of local dignitaries, police officials, government employees, and members of the public. A one-minute silence was observed at 9:00 a.m. as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK.

Following the seminar, a rally was held from the Deputy Commissioner’s Compound, led by Assistant Commissioner Sarwekai, Azmat Ali Khan Afridi.

The participants carried banners denouncing Indian atrocities and calling for the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.