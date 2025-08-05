Open Menu

Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held here on Tuesday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal ( Kashmir Exploitation Day), expressing strong solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and condemning the ongoing Indian atrocities in the region.

The event was held at the deputy commissioner’s office, attended by officers from the district administration, representatives of various government departments, teachers, students, members of civil society, and journalists in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan said on August 5, 2019, India unilaterally revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions and a grave breach of human rights.

He emphasized that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to support them politically, morally, and diplomatically.

Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, while speaking on the occasion, called on the international community to take immediate notice of the ongoing oppression in Kashmir and to play its role in ensuring the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir, and their sacrifices were remembered with great respect.

APP/slm

