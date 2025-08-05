Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held here on Tuesday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal ( Kashmir Exploitation Day), expressing strong solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and condemning the ongoing Indian atrocities in the region.
The event was held at the deputy commissioner’s office, attended by officers from the district administration, representatives of various government departments, teachers, students, members of civil society, and journalists in large numbers.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan said on August 5, 2019, India unilaterally revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions and a grave breach of human rights.
He emphasized that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to support them politically, morally, and diplomatically.
Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, while speaking on the occasion, called on the international community to take immediate notice of the ongoing oppression in Kashmir and to play its role in ensuring the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people.
Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir, and their sacrifices were remembered with great respect.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris
Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat9 minutes ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing9 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law19 minutes ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry39 minutes ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik49 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately49 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education49 minutes ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock56 minutes ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt56 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu1 hour ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal1 hour ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy1 hour ago