Kashmir Exploitation Day: Solidarity Walk Held From CM House To Governor House
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day, a solidarity walk was organized from the Chief Minister’s House to the Governor’s House here on Monday to express unwavering support for the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, led the walk, which was attended by local Hurriyat leaders, district administration officials, students, government employees, civil society members, and social activists.
Participants raised slogans condemning the Indian government’s continued atrocities in Kashmir and expressed firm solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
The walk strongly denounced the illegal lockdown and forcible occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces.
Speaking to the media, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said the oppressed people of Kashmir have been suffering under Indian brutality for decades.
“We want to send a clear message to the world that our moral and diplomatic support for the people of occupied Kashmir will continue,” he said.
The Governor slammed the Indian government for revoking Kashmir’s special constitutional status on August 5, 2019, calling it a grave injustice and a new chapter of oppression.
“The international human rights organizations must take notice of the ongoing violations in occupied Kashmir,” he urged.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people, adding, “We have always stood by our Kashmiri brothers and will continue to do so.”
Governor Kundi also emphasized that sustainable peace in the region is impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir issue.
