"Kashmir Exploitation Day" to be observed in Hyderabad on August 5

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :"Kashmir Exploitation Day" will be observed on August 5 against the atrocities being committed by India in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Like other parts of the country, rallies and protest demonstrations will be organized in Hyderabad by several political, religious parties and civil society organizations.

The activists of Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N, Jamat-e-Islami, MQM Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf, JUI-F and other parties would take out rallies to record protest over Indian state terrorism meted out against innocent and unarmed people of occupied Kashmir.

The civil society organizations will also arrange seminars and other programs to highlight gross human rights violations in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the protests would urge the international community and the United Nations to take notice of inhuman acts of the Indian government in disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of religion.