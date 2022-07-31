UrduPoint.com

"Kashmir Exploitation Day" To Be Observed In Hyderabad On August 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

"Kashmir Exploitation Day" to be observed in Hyderabad on August 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :"Kashmir Exploitation Day" will be observed on August 5 against the atrocities being committed by India in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Like other parts of the country, rallies and protest demonstrations will be organized in Hyderabad by several political, religious parties and civil society organizations.

The activists of Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N, Jamat-e-Islami, MQM Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf, JUI-F and other parties would take out rallies to record protest over Indian state terrorism meted out against innocent and unarmed people of occupied Kashmir.

The civil society organizations will also arrange seminars and other programs to highlight gross human rights violations in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the protests would urge the international community and the United Nations to take notice of inhuman acts of the Indian government in disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of religion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India MQM Protest United Nations Civil Society Jammu Hyderabad August Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

21 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

21 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

21 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.