Kashmir Exploitation Day To Be Observed In Karachi On Aug 05

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Kashmir Exploitation Day to be observed in Karachi on Aug 05

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Like elsewhere in the country, Youm-E-Istehsal "Kashmir Exploitation Day" will also be observed in the metropolis on August 5, to mark 4th anniversary of India's annexation of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Kashmir Exploitation Day will be observed on the completion of four years of illegal and brutal military siege by the Indian government in IIOJK.

One minute silence will be observed on the Day to express support for the right of self-determination of the people of IIOJK.

The flags of Pakistan and Kashmir will also be hoisted together at prominent places in the metropolis.

On the occasion, public gatherings, rallies, walks, seminars, photo exhibition and other programs will also be organized in all districts of Sindh.

On this occasion, digital screens will be displayed in all major cities and documentaries of Indian atrocities on people of IIOJK will be shown to make the world aware of the atrocities committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK.

