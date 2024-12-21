- Home
Kashmir Faces A Continual Cold Wave As Higher Reaches Areas Record Season's Coldest Night
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) As a prolonged dry spell continued in several parts on both sides of the line of control in the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir, occupied Srinagar has recorded the season's coldest last night so far at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the line of control.
Several upper reaches of the state recorded a continual dip in mercury while most of the snow-clad higher reaches recorded the coldest nights of the season, the report said.
In IIOJK, the famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.
0 degrees Celsius, according to the report.
"Pahalgam, a famous destination, recorded a low of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Shopian in the southern region of the occupied Kashmir recorded a low of minus 10.0 degrees Celsius," said the report.
Picturesque Qazigund, a gateway of the Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in the northern part of the occupied valley recorded minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, the report said, adding that Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.
