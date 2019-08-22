UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Facing Massive Humanitarian Crisis: JKPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:21 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) has warned that a massive humanitarian crisis is fast approaching if the world community continues to maintain criminal silence on the continued lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) has warned that a massive humanitarian crisis is fast approaching if the world community continues to maintain criminal silence on the continued lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said that apart from entire population of the Kashmir valley more than two million people of the Chenab Valley and Pirpanchal region of the Jammu division had been put under the strict curfew without any communication with rest of the world, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

He said, nine million people of the territory have no communication within the territory and rest of the world.

He said that by not being able to know about the well-being of their near and dear, people in the occupied territory were feeling a great deal of anxiety and frustration. He said that the entire population under the occupation was living in a psychological crisis.

The JKPM chairman said that the communal government of India divided the territory along communal lines, while there was no curfew, restrictions on movement and communications in the districts with a particular religious population, while, on the other hand, Muslim-dominated districts were being subjected to a collective punishment.

He urged the world community to break its silence and bring the siege and the lock down of the Kashmir to an end.

