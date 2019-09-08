Kashmir, first defence line of Pakistan: Dr Maria Sultan

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Noted defence analyst and chairperson South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University, Dr Maria Sultan said that Kashmir was a jugular vein and first defence line of Pakistan.

Talking to APP, Dr Maria Sultan said that supporting the viewpoint of oppressed Kashmiris was akin to strengthening the defence of Pakistan.

In the prevailing situation, international pressure and Kashmiri reaction was increasing panic among Indian Army, which could trigger any irresponsible action by Indian radical leaders and security chiefs, she said.

To a query about Pakistan's victory over India in 1965, Dr Maria said the world had witnessed, even in February this year, that Indian army, air force and navy were unable to move a single inch when Pakistan shot down Indian aircrafts.

Dr Maria said that racist actions and "Hindutva" ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rapidly pushing the entire region towards dangerous situation.

She urged the Indian leadership to take the cognizance of the gravity of the situation in the wake of threat associated with nuclear brinkmanship.

The durable peace in South Asia could only be established, if Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and as per the wishes of Kashmiri people, she added.