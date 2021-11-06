Kashmir Folk artists enthrall audience at Lok Mela

Folk artists of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday evening enthralled audience here at Lok Mela in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Folk artists of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday evening enthralled audience here at Lok Mela in Islamabad.

Prominent singers including Bano Rahmat, Raja Imran, Nadir Ali, Amjad Butt, Shakeel Mir, Hyder Ali, Altaf Mir, Dilawar Abbas performed at Kashmir Musical Night and got big applause from the jam packed Lok Virsa Open Air Theater.

The artists presented famous Kashmiri songs at musical show.

Folk artistes, artisans and craftsmen have descended upon the Lok Mela from every nook and corner of the country.

Similarly, a contingent from the beautiful valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) consisting of several craftsmen specialising in paper mache, wood carving, namda, gabba, Kashmiri shawl and embroidery are part of the contingent.