‘Kashmir Freedom Movement Recognized As Legitimate Fight For Self-determination'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are steadfastly fighting for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in United Nations (UN) principles.

According to Kashmir Media Service, political experts and observers note a growing acknowledgment from the international community regarding the legitimacy of the Kashmiris’ ongoing quest for freedom and self-determination.

They emphasized, "International law supports the Kashmiri people’s right to resist oppression and seek justice, with numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions affirming the validity of their struggle. The Kashmir Freedom Movement is increasingly recognized as a legitimate endeavor aimed at realizing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination."

Experts asserted, "The sentiments of the IIOJK populace are vividly reflected in their ongoing resistance against illegal occupation by India, emphasizing that the Kashmiris’ struggle will persist until relevant UN resolutions are fully implemented.

Amid these developments, concerns have emerged over India’s efforts to label the Kashmiris’ freedom movement as terrorism.

"Critics argued, "Such characterizations are both misleading and unjust, urging the Modi regime to recognize that those advocating for freedom can never be equated with terrorism."

Despite the violent repression faced by the Kashmiri people, their legitimate aspirations for self-determination remain undeterred.

The global community is called upon to support the people of IIOJ&K in their ongoing struggle for freedom and self-determination.

Kashmiris remain resolute in their demand for a plebiscite under UN supervision, reaffirming their commitment to achieving their rights and aspirations.

