Kashmir freedom movement to continue under dynamic leadership of APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the Kashmir freedom movement will continue despite the Modi-led fascist Indian government's ongoing large-scale crackdown operation against the dynamic Hurriyat leadership, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the arrest of scores of Hurriyat leaders, human rights activists and youth during massive crackdown operations in length and breadth of the territory.

He said that the Kashmir movement under the dynamic leadership of APHC is mainly run by the Kashmiri youth and students. It cannot be suppressed, the statement added, even if the entire leadership is put behind the bars.

The spokesman said that New Delhi was all set to conduct massive arrest spree to suppress the ongoing freedom struggle, but reiterated that the Kashmiris were ready to give every sacrifice to secure their right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Imtiaz Reshi in their statements also denounced the arrest of Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad and other Hurriyat leaders and said that the Modi government would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

Khan Sopori said, the Modi regime has created an uncertain situation by arresting Hurriyat leadership.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar said the large scale arrests and raids manifest the frustration of occupiers as their election drama has miserably failed to hoodwink the international opinion. Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui termed the fresh arrest spree of pro-freedom leaders and activists as an act of political victimization and harassment.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General drew his attention towards the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK. It said violence and state terrorism is remorselessly being used by India as a matter of official policy to punish the Kashmiris who are demanding their legitimate right of self-determination.

A spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in a statement in Srinagar also condemned the arrest of Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and Molvi Bashir Ahmad and police raids on houses of some other Hurriyat leaders. He said that the Modi government was using brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, the APHC-AJK at a meeting in Islamabad strongly denounced the arrest of Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar and Molvi Bashir Ahmed by Indian police in Srinagar. The participants of the meeting said that India would never succeed to break the resolve of the Hurriyat leadership through arrests and other brutal tactics.