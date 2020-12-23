UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Freedom Movement To Continue Under Dynamic Leadership Of APHC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Kashmir freedom movement to continue under dynamic leadership of APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the Kashmir freedom movement will continue despite the Modi-led fascist Indian government's ongoing large-scale crackdown operation against the dynamic Hurriyat leadership, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the arrest of scores of Hurriyat leaders, human rights activists and youth during massive crackdown operations in length and breadth of the territory.

He said that the Kashmir movement under the dynamic leadership of APHC is mainly run by the Kashmiri youth and students. It cannot be suppressed, the statement added, even if the entire leadership is put behind the bars.

The spokesman said that New Delhi was all set to conduct massive arrest spree to suppress the ongoing freedom struggle, but reiterated that the Kashmiris were ready to give every sacrifice to secure their right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Imtiaz Reshi in their statements also denounced the arrest of Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad and other Hurriyat leaders and said that the Modi government would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

Khan Sopori said, the Modi regime has created an uncertain situation by arresting Hurriyat leadership.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar said the large scale arrests and raids manifest the frustration of occupiers as their election drama has miserably failed to hoodwink the international opinion. Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui termed the fresh arrest spree of pro-freedom leaders and activists as an act of political victimization and harassment.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General drew his attention towards the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK. It said violence and state terrorism is remorselessly being used by India as a matter of official policy to punish the Kashmiris who are demanding their legitimate right of self-determination.

A spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in a statement in Srinagar also condemned the arrest of Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and Molvi Bashir Ahmad and police raids on houses of some other Hurriyat leaders. He said that the Modi government was using brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, the APHC-AJK at a meeting in Islamabad strongly denounced the arrest of Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar and Molvi Bashir Ahmed by Indian police in Srinagar. The participants of the meeting said that India would never succeed to break the resolve of the Hurriyat leadership through arrests and other brutal tactics.

Related Topics

Election India Islamabad Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Media All Government

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

21 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

32 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

7 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

7 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.