UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Freedom Movement To Succeed: Ghulam Sarwar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Kashmir freedom movement to succeed: Ghulam Sarwar

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said that Kashmir freedom movement would succeed as Indian prime minister made a historic blunder on occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said that Kashmir freedom movement would succeed as Indian prime minister made a historic blunder on occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of a rally organized here by Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi chapter he said, "Pakistani nation is standing with the Kashmiris and we will not leave them alone. We will give a befitting response to India if war is imposed on us. The defence of Pakistan is in strong hands and whole Pakistani nation is standing united with Pak Army.

" The participants chanted anti-Indian slogans, 'Kashmir Banay Ka Pakistan, India Murdabad,' and others.

Ghulam Sarwar said, Kashmiris were struggling for freedom from Indian yoke.

He said, entire Pakistani nation observed 'Kashmir Hour' to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir on unprecedented atrocities and aggression being committed by Indian armed forces against them.

He said, Pakistan would continue to support Kashmir movement till its freedom and to raise Kashmir issue on all fronts. The rally culminated at Kutchery Chowk.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) ..

1 minute ago

Artists, employees of Lok Virsa organize rally to ..

1 minute ago

Stock Exchange stays bearish

1 minute ago

International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIU ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan sent strong message to international com ..

9 minutes ago

Public and private universities observe Kashmir So ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.