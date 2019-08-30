Kashmir freedom movement to succeed: Ghulam Sarwar

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said that Kashmir freedom movement would succeed as Indian prime minister made a historic blunder on occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said that Kashmir freedom movement would succeed as Indian prime minister made a historic blunder on occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of a rally organized here by Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi chapter he said, "Pakistani nation is standing with the Kashmiris and we will not leave them alone. We will give a befitting response to India if war is imposed on us. The defence of Pakistan is in strong hands and whole Pakistani nation is standing united with Pak Army.

" The participants chanted anti-Indian slogans, 'Kashmir Banay Ka Pakistan, India Murdabad,' and others.

Ghulam Sarwar said, Kashmiris were struggling for freedom from Indian yoke.

He said, entire Pakistani nation observed 'Kashmir Hour' to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir on unprecedented atrocities and aggression being committed by Indian armed forces against them.

He said, Pakistan would continue to support Kashmir movement till its freedom and to raise Kashmir issue on all fronts. The rally culminated at Kutchery Chowk.