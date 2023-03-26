'Kashmir freedom struggle reflects sentiments of IIOJK people'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :People in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are engaged in a struggle for the exercise of their UN-pledged right to self-determination and reflects the sentiments of the general populace of the territory.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said Kashmiris' freedom struggle is an indigenous popular movement as its Indigenous character is evident from the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris on a daily basis.

It said the Kashmiris' freedom movement has been accepted as a just struggle at the global level and Modi's designs to term Kashmir freedom struggle as sponsored are aimed at giving a bad name to it.

The report said the Modi regime must remember that people struggling for freedom cannot be linked to terrorism, adding that India could not fool the world by terming the homegrown Kashmiris' freedom struggle as sponsored.

It maintained that the Modi regime would fail in its nefarious design to label Kashmiris' indigenous and homegrown movement as sponsored and the freedom movement is destined to succeed.