Kashmir freedom tied with stronger Pakistan, speakers stressed at a seminar

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a series of vibrant and meaningful events that highlighted the deep connection between Pakistan and Kashmir. The day’s celebrations at UAJK included a majestic flag-hoisting ceremony, a thought-provoking seminar, an inspiring art exhibition, a tree plantation drive, and a grand rally—each activity underscoring the spirit of freedom and unity.

The seminar, titled “Pakistan’s Independence Day: A Message of Freedom for Kashmir,” was a central highlight. Former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, in his address, stressed the critical importance of a strong, stable, and prosperous Pakistan as the bedrock for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement. He called upon Pakistan’s political leadership to ensure the country’s political and economic stability, praising Pakistan for its unwavering support of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination on the global stage. He also expressed deep gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their consistent solidarity with the Kashmiri cause.

Former Chief Justice (R) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gilani, speaking at the seminar, emphasized the pivotal role of universities in shaping the youth and raising societal awareness. He posed a reflective question on whether Pakistan, founded on a strong ideological basis, continues to adhere to that ideology. Justice Gilani urged the nation to reconnect with its ideological roots and remember the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

Minister of Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prof. Taqdees Gilani, reinforced the inseparable bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, declaring that no force in the world can divide them. She thanked Pakistan for its ongoing political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri cause, despite its own challenges.

Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, highlighted the importance of celebrating Independence Day to honor those who sacrificed for freedom.

He encouraged the nation to reflect on the goals for which Pakistan was established and to continue striving toward achieving them.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir, spoke passionately about the profound bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, rooted in the shared belief in the Kalma. He reminded the audience that the Kashmiri freedom struggle is essentially a continuation of the Pakistan movement, and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people are a testament to their unwavering commitment to this cause.

Director of the Kashmir Policy Research Institute, Dr. Raja Muhammad Sajjad Latif Khan, reaffirmed the unbreakable bond between Kashmir and Pakistan. Despite India’s efforts, he noted, it has failed to sever this connection. He expressed optimism that the day is not far when the sun of freedom will rise in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and all will join in celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day together.

Earlier in the day, a grand flag-hoisting ceremony was held in front of the Admin Block at UAJK’s Chehla Campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi raised the national flag, praying for the security and stability of Pakistan and the early freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A smart contingent of the university’s security staff presented a salute, followed by a freedom march toward the education Hall, attended by deans, principal officers, administrative officers, faculty members, and staff.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, a tree plantation campaign was launched at UAJK, with former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi inaugurating the campaign by planting saplings.

The Department of Art and Design at UAJK also organized an inspiring art exhibition in the Education Hall, which captivated the participants and drew significant interest.