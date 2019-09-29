(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the burning issue of Kashmir has attained the world attention due to Prime Minister Imarn Khan's historic address to the UN General Assembly.

While addressing a public meeting in village Gunnah near here Saturday evening, she expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the prolonged Indian state terrorism in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that millions of oppressed Kasmiri people were calling the world for its effective role to ensure a peaceful, amicable solution to the dispute, which has already become a flash-point between the two nuclear armed countries.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kashmir Mission has met with great success globally, as he highlighted the issue effectively and raised the voice for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris with the international community.

She said that Imran Khan effectively represented the viewpoint of the whole of Muslim Ummah in his address to the UN General Assembly.