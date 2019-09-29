UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Has Attracted World Attention Due To PM's Speech: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

Kashmir has attracted world attention due to PM's speech: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the burning issue of Kashmir has attained the world attention due to Prime Minister Imarn Khan's historic address to the UN General Assembly.

While addressing a public meeting in village Gunnah near here Saturday evening, she expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the prolonged Indian state terrorism in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that millions of oppressed Kasmiri people were calling the world for its effective role to ensure a peaceful, amicable solution to the dispute, which has already become a flash-point between the two nuclear armed countries.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kashmir Mission has met with great success globally, as he highlighted the issue effectively and raised the voice for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris with the international community.

She said that Imran Khan effectively represented the viewpoint of the whole of Muslim Ummah in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Nuclear Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Muslim Million

Recent Stories

ERC launches new development projects in Philippin ..

55 seconds ago

Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arb ..

1 minute ago

UAE Embassy in Washington screens ‘History of th ..

46 minutes ago

UAE advancing Emirati community&#039;s political d ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation i ..

1 hour ago

Curated tours for UAE university students to creat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.