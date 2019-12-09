UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Highway Signals To Be Changed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

Decision has been taken to convert traditional signals into smart signals on Kashmir High way. Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planed to convert traditional signals into smart signals

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Decision has been taken to convert traditional signals into smart signals on Kashmir High way. Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planed to convert traditional signals into smart signals.

The work will be stat after completion of bids.

In the first phase traffic signals from G-7 sector to G-11 sector on Kashmir High way which includes Kashmir highway, 7th avenue, G-9, G-10, H-11 and G-11 will be converted into smart signals.

Which will helps in maintaining and automatically controlling flow of traffic. Optical censers will be install in these smarts signals which will automatically change the signals to green and red based on traffic volume.These signals will have the ability to judge the traffic magnitude and will adjust closing and opening timing automatically according to traffic volume.

