Kashmir Hour Observance Attracted Global Attention: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Kashmir Hour observance attracted global attention: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcast Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Friday' s half an hour protest to highlight plight of Kashmiris has attracted global attention and echoing of the issue in the European Parliament was a proof of Pakistan's successful diplomacy

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcast Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Friday' s half an hour protest to highlight plight of Kashmiris has attracted global attention and echoing of the issue in the European Parliament was a proof of Pakistan's successful diplomacy.

She said the unprecedented sacrifices of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the sincere diplomacy of the Prime Minister Imran Khan across the globe have started yielding positive results.In a tweet, the SAPM said that today the world was raising voice in favor of oppressed Kashmiris along with Pakistan.She said despite efforts by India, neither the voice of Organization of Islamic Cooperation could be silenced nor the United Nations Security Council meeting could be postponed.

Firdous said the world has rejected Indian's claim that Kashmir was its internal matter.

