Kashmir Hour observed in Canada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :To send a strong message to the Kashmiris that the whole nation stands behind them in these testing times, the High Commission for Pakistan, Canada observed Kashmir Hour on Friday.

The High Commission's officers, officials, and community leaders joined together to observe ' Kashmir Hour' from 1200 pm to 1230 pm.

National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played to mark the event, a message reaching here from Ottawa said.

High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar briefly addressed the gathering and said that today the Pakistanis, across the globe, are standing with our Kashmiris brethren who are going through a very tough time.

He said the international community should take notice of suffering of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Participants of the event held placards condemning human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.