'Kashmir hour' observed in city with zeal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Various government departments, corporations, private organizations and educational institutions on Friday took out rallies on city roads to observe "Kashmir Hhour" with zeal and express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

The rallies were taken out at 12 noon till 12:30 p.m to express solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir facing continued curfew imposed by Indian government and brutalities by Indian forces.

Participants of the rallies carried banners/placards inscribed with freedom slogans on behalf of Kashmiris and anti-Indian government, anti-Modi writings.They chanted slogans for early freedom of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The traffic on city roads remained suspended for half an hour as all the traffic signals were switched red to stop all kinds of vehicles and register protest in favour of Kashmiri brethren.

The rallies and gatherings disbursed peacefully at 12:30 pm.