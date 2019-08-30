Kashmir hour observed in District and Central Jails Faisalabad

The Kashmir Hour was observed in District and Central Jails on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Kashmir Hour was observed in District and Central Jails on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Warders of the District Jail held a rally against Indian aggression as the participants were holding banners and placards.

DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal led the rally and said that Kashmiri people were bravely fighting against Indian forces for the last seven decades and sun of their freedoms will rise soon.

Meanwhile, a function was also held at Central Jail Faisalabad where jail superintendent Arshad Warraich supervised the event.

Separately, employees of the FBR, Faisalabad International Airport and Motorway Police also staged demonstrations against Indian barbarism and atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir.