UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Hour Observed In District And Central Jails Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:53 PM

Kashmir hour observed in District and Central Jails Faisalabad

The Kashmir Hour was observed in District and Central Jails on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Kashmir Hour was observed in District and Central Jails on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Warders of the District Jail held a rally against Indian aggression as the participants were holding banners and placards.

DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal led the rally and said that Kashmiri people were bravely fighting against Indian forces for the last seven decades and sun of their freedoms will rise soon.

Meanwhile, a function was also held at Central Jail Faisalabad where jail superintendent Arshad Warraich supervised the event.

Separately, employees of the FBR, Faisalabad International Airport and Motorway Police also staged demonstrations against Indian barbarism and atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Faisalabad Occupied Kashmir Police Motorway Jail FBR Event Airport

Recent Stories

BOI emphasizes on G2G framework to give firm push ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese investors keen to invest in Supply Chain B ..

3 minutes ago

NAB Balochistan observes Kashmir Hour

3 minutes ago

Public-private partnership to be promoted in healt ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 30 Aug 2019

10 minutes ago

People of KP ready to march towards New Delhi: Chi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.