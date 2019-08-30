UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Hour Observed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:03 PM

Kashmir hour observed in Faisalabad

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 'Kashmir hour' was observed in a befitting manner throughout Faisalabad division here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 )-:On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 'Kashmir hour' was observed in a befitting manner throughout Faisalabad division here Friday.

A large number of people from all walks of life came out on roads at 12:00 noon to 12:30 pm to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and gave a message to the world that Pakistani nation stand by the Kashmiri brethren facing unprecedented human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) amid curfew.

National Anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played at 12:00 noon after that Sirens blare and vehicular traffic came to a standstill.

All educational institutions, government and private offices, banks, traders, lawyers and members of civil society left their offices, buildings and markets came on roads to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The main event of 'Kashmir Hour' was held at Station chowk in which MPA Ferdous Rai, Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, SSP Ali Raza, CTO Asif Zafar Cheema, Director Colleges Mahmood Alam, Officers and staff of different departments including Auqaf, Traffic Police education unit, NTC, PTCL, Special Branch Police, All Pakistan Clerks Association and others participated.

Teachers and students of various colleges and schools including Government College of Commerce Abdullahpur, Government High School 224 RB, MC High School Tariqabad, Government Nishat Model Elementary School and a large number of people participated.

The participants were holding Pakistani and AJK flags,carrying banners and posters inscribed various slogans in favour of Kashmir.

While addressing the participants, MPA Ferdous Rai said that nation has given a clear message to the Kashmiris that Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmir and against Indian fascist policies and aggression in the occupied valley.

She termed month long curfew and use of force against Kashmiri people as part of ethnic cleansing agenda of Modi government.

Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bharri said that we were united under Pakistani flag for defending our homeland and stand with our Kashmiri brethren.

Another event was held at Clock Tower Chowk in which MNAs Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar and a large number of people including members of civil society participated.

MNA Raza Nasrullah Ghuman condemned the Indian brutality and human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that Kashmir was not internal matter of India but it has now become an international issue.He adedd that we stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and would not allow anyone to suppress their rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Faisalabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Police Education Civil Society Lawyers Traffic Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market Commerce Event All From Government Nishat PTCL

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.24 a barrel T ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

VP Shixin Chen reaffirms ADB's strong commitment t ..

4 minutes ago

Minister of National Development Planning to Repre ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Urges Gov't Agency to Exclude Bel ..

2 minutes ago

People gather at Farid Gate to express solidarity ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.