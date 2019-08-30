Kashmir hour observed in Faisalabad

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 'Kashmir hour' was observed in a befitting manner throughout Faisalabad division here Friday

A large number of people from all walks of life came out on roads at 12:00 noon to 12:30 pm to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and gave a message to the world that Pakistani nation stand by the Kashmiri brethren facing unprecedented human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) amid curfew.

National Anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played at 12:00 noon after that Sirens blare and vehicular traffic came to a standstill.

All educational institutions, government and private offices, banks, traders, lawyers and members of civil society left their offices, buildings and markets came on roads to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The main event of 'Kashmir Hour' was held at Station chowk in which MPA Ferdous Rai, Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, SSP Ali Raza, CTO Asif Zafar Cheema, Director Colleges Mahmood Alam, Officers and staff of different departments including Auqaf, Traffic Police education unit, NTC, PTCL, Special Branch Police, All Pakistan Clerks Association and others participated.

Teachers and students of various colleges and schools including Government College of Commerce Abdullahpur, Government High School 224 RB, MC High School Tariqabad, Government Nishat Model Elementary School and a large number of people participated.

The participants were holding Pakistani and AJK flags,carrying banners and posters inscribed various slogans in favour of Kashmir.

While addressing the participants, MPA Ferdous Rai said that nation has given a clear message to the Kashmiris that Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmir and against Indian fascist policies and aggression in the occupied valley.

She termed month long curfew and use of force against Kashmiri people as part of ethnic cleansing agenda of Modi government.

Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bharri said that we were united under Pakistani flag for defending our homeland and stand with our Kashmiri brethren.

Another event was held at Clock Tower Chowk in which MNAs Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar and a large number of people including members of civil society participated.

MNA Raza Nasrullah Ghuman condemned the Indian brutality and human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that Kashmir was not internal matter of India but it has now become an international issue.He adedd that we stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and would not allow anyone to suppress their rights.