'Kashmir Hour' Observed In New Delhi, Paris, Jeddah, Tokyo

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:16 PM

Pakistani and Kashmiri communities in various capitals of the world and members of Pakistan Embassies and High Commissions observed the "Kashmir Hour" on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistani and Kashmiri communities in various capitals of the world and members of Pakistan Embassies and High Commissions observed the "Kashmir Hour" on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to various dispatches reaching here, a walk was held at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. All the diplomats, staff members, families and children walked from the Fatimah Jinnah Street till the Chancery's fountain. The children were hold banners and raised slogans with national zeal besides playing of national anthem and national songs.

Acting High commissioner Syed Haider Shah while addressing the participants said, the peaceful demonstration was a message for the international community to fulfill their promises that they had made to the Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Kashmir until they get their rights including the right to self-determination.

Speaking to Pakistani community in Paris, the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque reiterated the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir and to continue Pakistan's political, diplomatic and moral support for their cause.

He called upon the international community especially, permanent members of the United National Security Council to take notice of the blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Pakistan Consulate Jeddah also observed Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and to show their resolve to provide all political, diplomatic and moral assistance to the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Raja Ali Ejaz while speaking to the participants said, the day was a manifestation of the resolve that Pakistani nation would not remain silent until the Kashmiris achieve their right of self determination.

To express solidarity with Kashmiri people, a gathering was held at Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo from 12:00 Noon to 12:30 pm. The congregation carried the flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmed while speaking to the gathering said, that through inhuman and barbaric actions, the Indian government could not suppress the righteous demand of the Kashmiri people.

