"Kashmir Hour" Observed To Reiterate Pakistan's Commitment To Support Kashmiri People: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:48 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Kashmir Hour was observed on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to give a message to the world that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic and moral support for indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people for attainment of their right to self determination

Talking to private news channel, he said rallies were taken out in peaceful manners to observe "Kashmir Hour," and express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Minister said that Pakistan wanted to resolve Kashmir dispute through negotiations in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said due to wrong decisions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir to revoke its special status, the international media like New York Time, BBC and CNN were highlighting brutalities by Indian forces in Held Kashmir. The people of Islamic countries were supporting Pakistan's narratives on Kashmir issue, he added.

Fawad said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and hearts of Kashmiri and Pakistani peoples beat together.

