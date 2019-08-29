Kashmir Hour to be observe on Friday to show solidarity with Kashmiri people: Sardar Musa

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khail on Thursday said people of Balochsitan stood shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people in this difficult time and against brutalities done by Indian army against them.

Talking to APP here, he said in this regard, Friday (August 30) would be celebrated as Kashmir Hour to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers on call of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Speaker said fight for self-determination rights of Kashmiri people has entered in phase of decision and their movement of freedom struggle would bring fruitful result in shape of independence.

Sardar Musa Khail said unprecedented atrocities and aggression were being committed on Kashmiri people by Indian force for hiding its black laws but Indian black laws has been exposed in entire world.

He said revoking article 370 of constitution of India has also exposed nefarious design of BJP led government, adding Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue its moral diplomatic and political support to Kashmir in tough situation.