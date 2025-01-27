Kashmir Human rights body urges world forums to get stopped HR abuses in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Jan, 2025) Veteran Human Rights Activist and Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to the innocent Kashmiri victims of the Hundwara Massacre on the 35th anniversary of their gruesome killing by the Indian occupational forces in the occupied state, said a report received here on Monday from across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, issued in occupied Srinagar, Untoo said that it was tragic that no word from the government of India on hearing pending in scores of the human rights violations cases in IIOJK was responded.

He demanded that international Human Rights institutions including UNHRC, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the International Criminal Court, European parliamentarians counsel, the European Union, British parliament members, the House of Commons House of Senators, Washington and other world powers to exert pressure on India to stop Human Rights violations in the strife-torn IIOJK, where Kashmiris had launched the struggle for their globally recognized right to self-determination under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

Elaborating the prevailing agony inside the IIOJK, the Kashmiri human rights activist said "There is no word from the Indian Home Minister and Defence Minister offices in New Delhi besides the "authorities" in Jammu & Kashmir to resume hearing of over 500+ previous cases of Human Rights violations in Jammu & Kashmir, lying pending before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) before it was closed after the revocation of Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status".

Untoo continued that following the revocation of Article 370 on 5th August 2019, New Delhi closed the SHRC which was largely seen in line with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s, policy to deal toughly with the freedom-monger Kashmiris.

"Even as the Government Of India (GoI) has extended the reach of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the occupied Jammu Kashmir, Rights Activists Untoo said that the body did not hold “regular hearings and the lack of bench in Kashmir was making it difficult for them to reach out to it.

Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo said that "NHRC routinely dismisses pleas.” People can’t go to Delhi to follow up the cases,” he said.

He observed that the lack of Human Rights bodies in IIOJK had come at a time when the Indian government forces had been accused of human rights violations.

"A police inquiry revealed that three youths of Rajouri were killed in Kashmir by the Indian army personnel in a staged gun battle, after two days three students were killed at Lawaypora Srinagar, seven standard students, killed at Jral Gund, Hundwara", he revealed, according to the report.

Untoo said that besides closing down the SHRC, Modi’s government had imposed a “martial law-like situation.”

He remembered saying that at the peak of militancy in the 1990s, scores of people were killed in action by Indian occupational forces, but no action was initiated against personnel responsible of the genocide of the innocent Kashmiris.

The Kashmiri rights activist further said "On January 25, 1990, 34 people fell to bullets of the Indian paramilitary BSF men in Handwara area of Kupwara district. On the fateful day, it happened barely four days after the Gaw Kadal massacre in Srinagar where 52 unarmed civilians were shot dead by the paramilitary CRPF men. 22nd January Alamgir Bazar Massacre 10 Civilians were killed.

To this date the government of India Modi, Amit Shah, Susheel Kumar Shanday, Shiv Raj Patil, Mufti Muhammad Syed, Farooq Abdullah, Umer Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, rejected SHRC recommendations, have no answer to our queries as to what led to this massacre", he underlined and added that those killed were not militants but civilians who were protesting peacefully,” Untoo said.

“Since the Handwara massacre remains a blot on the face of Indian democracy, Indian Prime Minister Modi, his Government, Home Minister Amit Shah, I demand a transparent and fresh probe into the incident by the sitting High Court Judge,” Untoo added, the report concluded.

