Kashmir Integral Part Of Pakistan: Ulema Council Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Central Ulema Council Pakistan organised a seminar at Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Islamic Research Centre here on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Chairman Ulema Council Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani nation would continue unwavering support for the oppressed Muslims of Occupied Kashmir.

He saluted the struggle of freedom fighters and urged the international community to take immediate notice of Indian atrocities in the valley and play their dynamic role for provision of right of self-determination to Kashmiri people.

He strongly condemned violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and said that Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan and every Pakistani would continue his support to Kashmiri brethren.

He also criticized the provocative statements of Indian military leadership and termed it irresponsible and detrimental to regional stability.

The speakers also condemned the acts of terrorism in Balochistan and said that entire nation support the Pak army in countering security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including religious scholars, business leaders and social activists were also present on the occasion in addition to Additional Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Fazal Abbas, Vice Chairman Ulema Council Pir Khalid Mehmood Qasmi, leader of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Muhammad Ayub, leader of Central Muslim League Muhammad Ahsan Tarar, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Mufti Fazal Rehman and Maulana Riaz Kharl.

