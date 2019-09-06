UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Is First Line Of Defence Of Pakistan: Dr Maria Sultan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:09 PM

Noted defense analyst and chairperson South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (Sassi) University, Dr Maria Sultan on Friday said that Kashmir was the first line of defense and jugular vein of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Noted defense analyst and chairperson South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (Sassi) University, Dr Maria Sultan on Friday said that Kashmir was the first line of defense and jugular vein of Pakistan.

Talking to APP in connection with Defense Day, Dr Maria Sultan said that defending the viewpoint of oppressed Kashmiris was akin to strengthening the defense of Pakistan.

In the prevailing situation, international pressure and Kashmiri reaction was increasing panic among Indian Army, which could trigger any irresponsible action by Indian radical leaders and security chiefs, she said.

To a query about the Pakistan's victory in 1965 war over India, Maria said that world had witnessed, even in February this year, that Indian army, air force and navy were unable to move even a single inch soon after Pakistan shot down Indian aircraft.

Dr Maria said that racist actions and "Hindutva" ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rapidly pushing the entire region towards a grave looming threat, which is subjected to peace and security of the entire region.

She said the irresponsible statements of Indian leaders had put the region in dangerous stage, adding the situation was unfortunate as Indian leadership was not recognising the gravity of threat associated with nuclear brinkmanship.

The permanent peace in South Asia could only be achieved if Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, Dr MariaSultan added.

