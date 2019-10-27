UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Is Integral Part Of Pakistan: Malik Farooq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan: Malik Farooq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to CM Punjab for sports Malik Umar Farooq on Sunday said that Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan and agenda of the independence of Pakistan could not be completed without the independence of Indian held Jammu & Kashmir.

He was addressing the Kashmir Solidarity rally taken out in Dijkot.

He said that sun of independence of held Kashmir would be arisen very soon and the everlasting sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would be succeeded by the grace of Allah.

He said that struggle of the Kashmiri brethren had been entered in a decisive phase and the blood of the kashmiri people would not go waste.

