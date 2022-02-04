UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Is Jugular Vein Of Pakistan: Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and the government will keep raising voice for the freedom of Kashmiri people across the globe.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the whole nation, today, is expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself ambassador of Kashmiris. He said, "We stand by our Kashmiri brethren," adding no effort will be spared to expose the atrocities of the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the hapless Kashmiri people.

Governor Punjab further said that he had raised Kashmir issue on every international forum including UK Parliament and European Union, adding that it was the responsibility of all international human rights bodies including United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and play role in resolution of Kashmir Issue according to the resolutions of UN.

>