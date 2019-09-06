UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Is Jugular Vein Of Pakistan: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the people of Pakistan are firmly standing with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir and cruelties of the Modi government cannot defeat Kashmiris

The Kashmiri people were struggling for the right to self-determination and they would definitely succeed to get freedom, he said and added that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister said that continued curfew had made lives of Kashmiris a hell and they were deprived of basic needs and medicines due to continued curfew.

Modi would have to be answerable of every cruelty committed against Kashmiris, he said and added Kashmiris will succeed in their freedom movement.

