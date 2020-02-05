Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan: Minister

Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and the people of the country would continue to highlight Kashmir issue at International level till the achievement of freedom of Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and the people of the country would continue to highlight Kashmir issue at International level till the achievement of freedom of Kashmir.

"India is striving to forcibly occupy the Kashmir from 70 years and in this regard Indian Army force has been torturing on Kashmiri people to suppress their voice of freedom", he said.

Rind said India has made the valley a prison for the last six months in order to achieve the same aggressive objectives, saying United Nation (UN) and human rights organizations should play their role to address Kashmir cause while it was time that Kashmiris were given their self-determination rights according to their intentions.

The Education Minister expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony held at Government Girls High school Railway Colony here.

He said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till achievement Kashmir freedom and the UN should take strict notice of India that was involved in serious violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said Pakistan will continue to highlight this issue on regional and global fora till the Kashmir matter resolving as accordance with the demands of the people and the UN resolutions.

He said India has revoked Article 370 and 35A of the constitution and deprived the Kashmiris of their identity, which was a clear violation of international law, saying Modi led government was also becoming dangerous for peace of the region.

Education Minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind further said that the rallies and various programmes held in the country including Balochistan on Kashmir Solidarity Day were proof that every person of the country was standing with the Kashmiri brothers till the independence of Kashmir.