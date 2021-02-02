UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Is Lifeline Of Pakistan: AT&A Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan: AT&A leader

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Patron-in-Chief Anjuman-e-Tajiran & Arthian (AT&A) Ghalla Mandi Rana Muhammad Tayyab said that Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan and strong future of Kashmiris is connected with Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistani nation would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

He said on Tuesday that self-determination is legal and fundamental right of Kashmiris, but India had proved its traditional wickedness by abolishing the special status of occupied Kashmir. The blood of martyrs will surely bring revolution and Kashmiris will see the sun of their freedom soon.

He said that United Nations should leave the role of a silent spectator and play its dynamic role to resolve Kashmir issue according to aspirations of Kashmir people.

He said that the word Kashmir has become a metaphor for oppression. The secured future of Kashmiris is directly linked with Pakistan. Therefore, we must shake the conscience of champions of world peace and human rights activists so that this issue could be resolved.

He said that Kashmir is a symbol of religious, cultural and social harmony between Pakistanis and Kashmiris. Therefore, we should give a strong message to Modi government that Pakistani nation would continue its support to Kashmiri brethren till their independence, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Independence Moral Government Blood

Recent Stories

UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.