Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan: AT&A leader

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Patron-in-Chief Anjuman-e-Tajiran & Arthian (AT&A) Ghalla Mandi Rana Muhammad Tayyab said that Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan and strong future of Kashmiris is connected with Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistani nation would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

He said on Tuesday that self-determination is legal and fundamental right of Kashmiris, but India had proved its traditional wickedness by abolishing the special status of occupied Kashmir. The blood of martyrs will surely bring revolution and Kashmiris will see the sun of their freedom soon.

He said that United Nations should leave the role of a silent spectator and play its dynamic role to resolve Kashmir issue according to aspirations of Kashmir people.

He said that the word Kashmir has become a metaphor for oppression. The secured future of Kashmiris is directly linked with Pakistan. Therefore, we must shake the conscience of champions of world peace and human rights activists so that this issue could be resolved.

He said that Kashmir is a symbol of religious, cultural and social harmony between Pakistanis and Kashmiris. Therefore, we should give a strong message to Modi government that Pakistani nation would continue its support to Kashmiri brethren till their independence, he added.