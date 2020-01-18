UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Is Not An Internal Matter Of India: FM Quresh Says

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:36 AM

Kashmir is not an internal matter of India: FM Quresh says

The Foreign Minister who is visiting the US has said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has rejected Indian stance on Kashmir conflict.

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) Kashmir issue is not an internal affair of India, Foreign Miniater Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has negated Indian stance on Kashmir conflict. He has expressed these views during a press conference today in Washington.

FM Qureshi said that he has informed to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Pakistan will give a befitting response to India if it undertakes a "false-flag operation".

He has also said Pakistan fulfilled the US demand by bringing the Afghan Taliban on the negotiation table.

“US has demanded to negotiate with high level Taliban committee which has been fulfilled,” Queshi says.

He has also stated that Pakistan played a vital role in the recovery of two abductees from the custody of Afghan Taliban.

Commenting over recent middle East Crisis, the Foreign Minister has pointed out that Pakistan wants the region not to be engulfed in another war.

But this stance does not mean that Pakistan wants to act as a mediator in Middle East crisis.

“Pakistan is playing a role for peace and warned that the global economy will suffer a lot if a new war starts in the Middle East,” he added.

The Foreign Minister who is visiting the US briefed earlier the United Nation Security Council in its closed door meeting regarding the current situation in Occupied Kashmir. In his previous talk, he said that India was backtracking on Kashmir but Pakistan was committed.

India felt troubled when China took up the matter of Occupied Kashmir at the UN and asked China not to raise this issue as it was a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India but when Pakistan asked India to talk on Kashmir it termed it as “internal matter”.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Washington Middle East From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 January 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

12 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

12 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

12 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.