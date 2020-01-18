Kashmir is not an internal matter of India: FM Quresh says

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister who is visiting the US has said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has rejected Indian stance on Kashmir conflict.

Kashmir issue is not an internal affair of India, Foreign Miniater Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has negated Indian stance on Kashmir conflict. He has expressed these views during a press conference today in Washington.

FM Qureshi said that he has informed to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Pakistan will give a befitting response to India if it undertakes a "false-flag operation".

He has also said Pakistan fulfilled the US demand by bringing the Afghan Taliban on the negotiation table.

“US has demanded to negotiate with high level Taliban committee which has been fulfilled,” Queshi says.

He has also stated that Pakistan played a vital role in the recovery of two abductees from the custody of Afghan Taliban.

Commenting over recent middle East Crisis, the Foreign Minister has pointed out that Pakistan wants the region not to be engulfed in another war.

But this stance does not mean that Pakistan wants to act as a mediator in Middle East crisis.

“Pakistan is playing a role for peace and warned that the global economy will suffer a lot if a new war starts in the Middle East,” he added.

The Foreign Minister who is visiting the US briefed earlier the United Nation Security Council in its closed door meeting regarding the current situation in Occupied Kashmir. In his previous talk, he said that India was backtracking on Kashmir but Pakistan was committed.

India felt troubled when China took up the matter of Occupied Kashmir at the UN and asked China not to raise this issue as it was a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India but when Pakistan asked India to talk on Kashmir it termed it as “internal matter”.