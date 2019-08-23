Kashmir is not dispute of two countries, it is conflict of two ideologies: Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Kashmir is not dispute of two countries but it is conflict of two ideologies.She said this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.She held curfew is in place in Occupied Kashmir since the last 19 days and Kashmiris are facing difficulties in their homes.She asked the United Nations and other international human rights organizations (IHROs) to take notice of India's atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.She said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following Hindutva and extremist policies.She said Pakistan is moving in right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.She underlined Kashmiris are facing India's terrorism.She remarked " Quaid-e-Azam had also struggled against imperialistic system and Fatima Jinnah stood shoulder to shoulder with him.

She observed nation has challenged status quo and voted Imran Khan to power.

But unfortunately Pakistan has lagged behind on economic front because more than half arm of economic front is sitting in homes. We will have to encourage womenfolk to move ahead on economic front because women can start small business like jewelry and stones while sitting at homes.

The business of jewelry and stones stand in dire need of technology at present.We will have to provide opportunities to women to stand the country on economic front, she stressed.Prime Minister has approved " Kamyab Nojawan Program and under this program 25 percent loans will be extended to women, she pointed out.Our current account deficit has registered decrease by 30 percent and our imports have declined by 18 percent, she added.