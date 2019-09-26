Kashmir is not issue of geography but our love with people of Kashmir: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday met youth and students drawn from various educational and professional institutions from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) at Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here

Addressing the AJ& K youth, he said, "Kashmir is part and parcel of our soul. Kashmir is not an issue of geography but our love with the people of Kashmir." The COAS said Kashmir dispute has to be resolved as per aspirations of people of Kashmir and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Indian deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in AJ&K and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) are worst examples of the human rights violations.

"We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and shall never disappoint them." He urged the youth to stay steadfast, work hard and have confidence in themselves and the national leadership.

Youth also conveyed their resolve and said that Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control were, are and shall stay Pakistanis for life.

He asked to continue working hard as in their success is the success of Pakistan.