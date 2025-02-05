Open Menu

'Kashmir Is Our Jugular Vein': SACM Nasrullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM

'Kashmir is our jugular vein': SACM Nasrullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Punjab, Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah, stated that Kashmir was our jugular vein, and expressing solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers was our national responsibility.

He urged people to participate in Kashmir Day rallies and events, emphasizing the need for the international community to play its role in restoring human rights. He reaffirmed that standing with the Kashmiri people was a commitment of every Pakistani and stressed the importance of highlighting this message globally—development was incomplete without peace and justice.

Rashid further stated that Kashmir remains the largest "unfree" region in the world, and Pakistan fully supports the Kashmiris' right to self-determination. He called for global attention to human rights violations by Indian forces and reiterated that the dream of Kashmir’s freedom belongs to all of us.

"Insha Allah, the sun of peace will soon shine upon the land of Kashmir. Our resolve will remain steadfast until Kashmir’s freedom, and our voice will continue to echo in support of the Kashmiri people," he declared.

