Kashmir is Pakistan and Pakistan is Kashmir: Chairman joint chief of staff

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Chairman joint chiefs of staff committee general Zubair Mehmood has said that Kashmir is Pakistan and Pakistan is Kashmir.He said Pakistan stands with Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

General Zubair Mehmood said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer project.Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be more than one trillion in the next 10 years, he claimed.He said role of each and every Pakistani is vital in the progress of Pakistan.Curfew like situation persists in Kashmir since 23 days too but we assured Kashmiris that no one can suppress their freedom movement, he added.