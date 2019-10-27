UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Is Pakistan's Jugular Vein: Yar Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein: Yar Muhammad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Balochistan chapter parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind on Sunday said that people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brethren, because Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

Talking to APP, he said Modi led government has broken promises of its leader Jawaharlal Nehru that he had done at platform of United Nation after revoking Article 370 on August 5, 2019, aiming to hid its black laws in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has always been raising voice of Kashmiris' self-determination right, but Pakistan has not left any forum of world for reaching voice of Kiashmiris after revoking Article 370, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered his speech with very effective and informed the world about atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir through platform of General Assembly while he also raised Kashmir issue in front of the world.

"Prime Minister also urged International Human Organizations that they should play their vital role for resolving Kashmir issue accordance of United Nation charter on emergency basis because addressing Kashmir issue was important for maintaining peace in the region", he said.

Sardar said Indian armed forces have been martyring about one lakh Kashmiris since 1989 in which 7130 of them died in various jails of India during period of prisons.

He said Occupied Kashmir was converted into jail by Indian force where communication system was completely suspended, politicians were being arrested and media was not allowed in the area in order to conceal its black laws from world regarding Kashmir brutalities.

He said Pakistan continues democratic support of Kashmiri people at each International platform till achievement of self-determination right, saying in this regard, Pakistan would also continue its efforts to exposes Indian brutality face in front of world under comprehensive diplomatic system.

Yar Muhammad Rind said Pakistan believes that the issue of Kashmir must be resolved in accordance with UN resolution for establishment of durable peace in the region.

He said people of Balochistan observed black day across province to show their solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Jail Died August Sunday 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

ERC organises 19th mass wedding in Yemen

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Pakistan Ambassador

51 minutes ago

Foreign diplomats to partake in â€˜Your Journey in ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Engineering College buil ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Ajman Universit ..

1 hour ago

UAE maintains 1st place for &#039;Getting Electric ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.