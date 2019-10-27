(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Balochistan chapter parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind on Sunday said that people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brethren, because Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

Talking to APP, he said Modi led government has broken promises of its leader Jawaharlal Nehru that he had done at platform of United Nation after revoking Article 370 on August 5, 2019, aiming to hid its black laws in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has always been raising voice of Kashmiris' self-determination right, but Pakistan has not left any forum of world for reaching voice of Kiashmiris after revoking Article 370, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered his speech with very effective and informed the world about atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir through platform of General Assembly while he also raised Kashmir issue in front of the world.

"Prime Minister also urged International Human Organizations that they should play their vital role for resolving Kashmir issue accordance of United Nation charter on emergency basis because addressing Kashmir issue was important for maintaining peace in the region", he said.

Sardar said Indian armed forces have been martyring about one lakh Kashmiris since 1989 in which 7130 of them died in various jails of India during period of prisons.

He said Occupied Kashmir was converted into jail by Indian force where communication system was completely suspended, politicians were being arrested and media was not allowed in the area in order to conceal its black laws from world regarding Kashmir brutalities.

He said Pakistan continues democratic support of Kashmiri people at each International platform till achievement of self-determination right, saying in this regard, Pakistan would also continue its efforts to exposes Indian brutality face in front of world under comprehensive diplomatic system.

Yar Muhammad Rind said Pakistan believes that the issue of Kashmir must be resolved in accordance with UN resolution for establishment of durable peace in the region.

He said people of Balochistan observed black day across province to show their solidarity with Kashmiri people.