Kashmir Is The Aorta Of Pakistan: Tariq Salam

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Friday said that Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and will remain a part of Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Friday said that Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and will remain a part of Pakistan.

India's illegal occupation is not acceptable under any circumstances and the independence of Kashmir and its integrity will be restored, he added.

Tariq Saleem Marwat expressed these views at the Jalalaba Auditorium, Abbottabad, on the occasion of Youme-e-Istehsal Kashmir and awareness against the violation of human rights, the event organized to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The DC further said that we would continue to support Kashmiris and India will never be successful in its impure intentions. He said that on August 5, 2019, India imposed the status of Kashmir by force against the will of Kashmiris.

In the event, children from different schools presented Kashmiri national songs, speeches, tableaus and quiz programs.

The Deputy Commissioner said that India took a unilateral decision on August 5, 2019, and put a hindrance on the rights of people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that it has been 1095 days since India took a unilateral step, our Kashmiri brothers are not alone, every person in our country stands with them whether they are in the country or outside.

Special programs and rallies were also organized in all sub-divisions of Haripur, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and Kohistan districts regarding Kashmir Day.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibril Raza, SP Arif Javed, District Administration Officers, Principals and students of private schools, Principals of schools, Headmasters and people from different walks of life participated in the event.

