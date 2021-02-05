UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Kashmir Is The Beating Heart Of Pakistan', Munir Akram Says In Solidarity Message

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:07 PM

'Kashmir is the beating heart of Pakistan', Munir Akram says in solidarity message

Re-affirming Pakistan's "unwavering" support to Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from India, Ambassador Munir Akram says that a people determined to free themselves of foreign occupation are destined to succeed

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Re-affirming Pakistan's "unwavering" support to Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from India, Ambassador Munir Akram says that a people determined to free themselves of foreign occupation are destined to succeed.

"The day is not far when the people of Kashmir will be able to free themselves from the yoke of Indian occupation," the Pakistani envoy said in a message to the UN community on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, while highlighting that the Kashmir issue has been re-internationalized.

"Kashmir is the beating heart of Pakistan. The 'K' in Pakistan stands for Kashmir. The ideal of Pakistan is incomplete without it," he said.

"The people of Pakistan have always stood resolutely with their Kashmir brethren against Indian oppression and aggression." The Permanent Mission of Pakistan in New York remains the voice of the Kashmiris at the UN and other international fora, Ambassador Akram said.

"We are utilizing every opportunity to fight their legal, moral and political case, and to expose the true face of India's cruel and naked occupation.

" He said the BJP-RSS regime would not succeed in its "sinister designs" to physically, politically and psychologically crush the legitimate and indigenous freedom struggle; and impose the status quo as a fait accompli on Pakistan.

"Inevitably," the Pakistani envoy said, "India will fail to oppress the Kashmiri people.""The Kashmir issue is once again re-internationalized," he said, adding that the UN Security Council, UN Secretary-General, UN General Assembly president, High Commissioner for Human Rights and other high-ranking UN human rights experts and Special Rapporteurs had on numerous occasions expressed grave concerns over India's massive atrocities and crimes in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan will continue to extend full moral, political and diplomatic support till the time the people of Kashmir are able to realize their inalienable right to self-determination."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India United Nations Jammu New York Moral From

Recent Stories

Third of World Population to Receive COVID-19 Shot ..

4 minutes ago

India 'playing with fire' by altering Kashmir's de ..

4 minutes ago

People expresses solidarity with Kashmiris for the ..

4 minutes ago

‘Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute,’ sa ..

25 minutes ago

Czech Prime Minister Leaves for Hungary to Learn A ..

6 minutes ago

Taimur Salim Jhagra urges world community to take ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.