Kashmir Is Unfinished Agenda Of Subcontinent Partition: Minister

Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Partition of the Subcontinent and Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Partition of the Subcontinent and Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

In a message issued here on Tuesday in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance, he said that Pakistan would never abandon unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to legitimate and heroic struggle of Kashmiri brethren for their basic human and inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that the people of Pakistan and freedom-loving people across the world salute Kashmiris over their courage, bravery and persistence in facing the worst kind of human rights abuses, violence and suppression by the Indian security forces.

He said that Kashmir issue was the most burning issue of the region and the Indian oppression and tyranny has put the peace of whole region at stake.

"Peace in the region would remain elusive until resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The minister said that global powers must utilise their meaningful influence to stop Indian subjugation from Kashmir.

