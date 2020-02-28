Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the partition: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Kashmir was unfinished agenda of the partition even Pakistan would stand by the Kashmiri people and would never abandon them

"Pakistan is a responsible state and it must voice for every minority in the world", now Pakistan is rising with better human rights situation, successful operation against terrorism and improving economy, he said, while he talking to private news channel.

He said Pakistan's every effort for peace vanished into thin air, and the belligerent India did not reciprocate Pakistan's gestures of peace.

But India should not dare to carry out any false flag operation against Pakistan.

He praised that our armed forces, which befittingly responded to the Indian aggression on February 26 last year. Despite having limited resources we have better defense capability than that of India.

He congratulated to Pakistan Air Force and the Army for defeating terrorism and defending borders of the motherland.