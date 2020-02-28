UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Is Unfinished Agenda Of The Partition: Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:49 PM

Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the partition: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Kashmir was unfinished agenda of the partition even Pakistan would stand by the Kashmiri people and would never abandon them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Kashmir was unfinished agenda of the partition even Pakistan would stand by the Kashmiri people and would never abandon them.

"Pakistan is a responsible state and it must voice for every minority in the world", now Pakistan is rising with better human rights situation, successful operation against terrorism and improving economy, he said, while he talking to private news channel.

He said Pakistan's every effort for peace vanished into thin air, and the belligerent India did not reciprocate Pakistan's gestures of peace.

But India should not dare to carry out any false flag operation against Pakistan.

He praised that our armed forces, which befittingly responded to the Indian aggression on February 26 last year. Despite having limited resources we have better defense capability than that of India.

He congratulated to Pakistan Air Force and the Army for defeating terrorism and defending borders of the motherland.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Technology Minority February

Recent Stories

President asks people to avoid public gatherings i ..

1 minute ago

Seven years old girl dies in road mishap in Sargod ..

28 seconds ago

2 killed, several others injured in bus-motorcycle ..

29 seconds ago

Austria Implements 26 Investment Projects in Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey calls for no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib: p ..

2 minutes ago

NLF to hold "Cultural Carnival" on March 7

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.