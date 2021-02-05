Kashmir issue a big question mark on UN credibility: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said the decades long unresolved Kashmir issue was a big question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.

In a tweet on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the UN must take steps to put pressure on the Hindutva regime of India to stop it of genocide of Kashmiris.

He said people will lose faith in the UN if it did not fulfill promise to Kashmiris by implementing resolutions on Kashmir for granting its people right of self-determination.