Kashmir issue an incomplete agenda of partition: speakers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmir issue is an incomplete agenda of partition of the sub-continent, and Pakistan is incomplete without having accession of Kashmir.

This was stated by the speakers at a special seminar jointly organized by Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) and Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here at Aiwan Karkunan Tehrik-e-Pakistan on Saturday.

Renowned Kashmiri leader and Nazria Pakistan Forum (Azad Kashmir) President Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh presided over the event.

The seminar was attended and addressed by a large number of renowned journalists, columnists, industrialists, religious and political personalities, social figures, intellectuals, poets and philosophers.

The speakers said that all the political parties are on the same page regarding provision of self-determination right to people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). They said the aggression and sheer violations of human rights by one million brutal forces of India can never suppress the firm resolve of the people of occupied Kashmir for continuing struggle till achieving libration from the Indian clutches. They were very much optimistic that the sun of Kashmiris freedom from India will definitely rise very soon.

Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh said that in 72 years of Kashmiris struggle, India has now crossed all limits of unleashing tyrannies against the Muslim living the IIOJ&K.