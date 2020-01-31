UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Issue Being Debated In World's Parliaments :Fakhar Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:29 PM

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said Kashmir issue was being debated at world's parliaments due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said Kashmir issue was being debated at world's parliaments due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We won on the diplomatic front, internationalized the Kashmir issue, talked to the heads of states, their embassies and the United Nations Security Council called a session on Kashmir for the first time," he said while addressing to media person here after the meeting of Kashmir committee .

Flanked by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Imam said the World powers had endorsed Pakistan's narrative that Kashmir was not an internal issue of India but the peace of entire region was associated to it.

He said China had a very clear position on Kashmir dispute and it supports Pakistan's historic position on the longstanding dispute.

Russia had expressed its concerns on the situation in occupied Kashmir, he added.

India could not suppress the independence of Kashmiri people by adopting barbarism against innocent people in the occupied valley, adding that it wanted to change demography of Jammu and Kashmir through genocide of Muslim community in the area.

All the political parties and forces were on same page regarding the issue of Kashmir, he said.

Ali Amin Gandapur said After August 5, a surge had been witnessed in human rights violation in the occupied valley by the Indian forces, adding that freedom struggle of Kashmiries would not go in vain.

He urged international community to take notice of the serious human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir and help Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination.

A series of programmes has been arranged in connection with Kashmir solidarity day to be observed on February 5 to convey a strong message across the globe that people of the occupied valley must be given their right to self-determination according to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

To a query, Gandapur said the rain-snow victims in Azad Kashmir would not be left alone and the government would help them to rebuild their damage homes on priority.

He lauded the efforts of National Disaster Management Authority and Pakistan Army for playing an important role for provision of relief to the calamity hit people of Azad Kashmir.

