Kashmir issue being highlighted successfully across the world: Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that the Kashmir issue was being highlighted across the world due to successful foreign policy of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference flanked by PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Nasir Shirazi of MWM, Kamil Ali Agha of PMLQ, President PTI Punjab Ijaz Ahmed Ch and General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui here at Governor's house, he said the Labour Party and more than 50 parliamentarians of UK wrote letters to United Nations, highlighting the worst atrocities in India Held Kashmir and demanded to resolve Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions.

Pakistanis residing across the world would protest outside Indian embassies, he mentioned.

Why America, its allies and world powers were silent over the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris? he questioned.

"We are talking about peace, not war but if India attempted to engage in war, we will give a befitting response. The butcher of Gujrat is now killing Kashmiris but we will expose his real face before the world," he vowed.

He said during "Kashmir Solidarity March" PMLQ, Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen, Mishal Malik and other political and religious parties' workers, lawyers, members of civil society would march from Governor House's main gate to Punjab assembly.

The governor said Narender Modi by abrogating article 370 had shattered the UN resolutions into pieces.

India had always made false promises with Kashmiris and there was no doubt in the fact that India was never serious in resolving Kashmir issue, he said and added that the government of Pakistan was not only condemning Indian atrocities but Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said in clear words that in support of Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities, we would go to the last extent.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said today the whole Pakistan was standing in support with Kashmir and everywhere along with Pakistani flag, the flag of Kashmir was also hoisting.

On Thursday, on the occasion of black day, a march would be staged in which only the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir would be displayed without any party flag.

"We will send a message to the whole world that we are standing in support with Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities," he added.

PAT General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said, "We are grateful to the Governor Punjab who decided to take everyone along on Kashmir Issue and InshAllah we will participate in Kashmir March and I am sure that India will never succeed in its plans." The day was not far when Indian atrocities on Kashmir would end, he added.

PTI Punjab President Ijaz Ch said no minority including Muslims were safe in India, adding Pakistan defeated India on the military front before and even now, "we will respond fiercely to any misadventure by India." Kamil Ali Agha of PMLQ said there was no doubt that today we need to stand with Kashmiris. Thousands of PMLQ workers would participate in Kashmir rally with black ribbons on our right arms.

Nasir Shirazi of Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen said the slogan of "Kashmir will become Pakistan" is not only a slogan of Pakistanis but was also a slogan of Kashmiris.

The murderer of innocent Kashmiris Narendra Modi's conspiracy which he initiated by revoking Article 370 would never succeed and eventually India would have to resolve Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the United Nations.