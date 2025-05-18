Kashmir Issue Can Trigger Nuclear War: British Parliament Report
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The British Parliament recently released a comprehensive 42-page research report on the Kashmir issue, warning that the dispute could lead to a nuclear war between Pakistan and India.
The British Parliament report reveals that India insists on bilateral talks, while Pakistan seeks international intervention to resolve this long-standing issue in the light of UN resolutions. The report says that India took military action against Pakistan using a suspicious incident in occupied Kashmir as a justification, which poses a serious threat to regional peace.
The research report criticised India's aggressive behavior, saying that New Delhi resorted to force, threats and accusations, while Pakistan adopted a defensive strategy within the framework of responsibility, patience and international law.
The report says that India has continuously created obstacles in the way of a solution to the Kashmir issue by ignoring UN resolutions. It also criticises the international community, especially the United States and Britain, for their laziness and lack of seriousness in resolving the dangerous crisis.
