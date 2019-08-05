Kashmir issue: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa summons Corps Commander Conference on Tuesday

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) on Tuesday (tomorrow) to analyze the deteriorating situation in the India-occupied Kashmir (IoK)

The decision has been taken after India illegally ended occupied Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 35A and Article 370 on Monday.

The conference will deliberate on the consequences that the whole region will suffer after the move by New Delhi.The CCC will devise strategy following Indian army's cowardly move to hit civilians with banned cluster bombs along the Line of Control (LoC) as well the internal and external security situation of Pakistan.