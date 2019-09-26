UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Issue Discussed In French Parliament For The First Time

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:17 PM

Kashmir issue discussed in French parliament for the first time

The Kashmir issue was highlighted in the French parliament for the first time in a symposium organised by Jean Bernard Sempastous, the president of Pakistan-France Friendship Group, in the French National Assembly in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Kashmir issue was highlighted in the French parliament for the first time in a symposium organised by Jean Bernard Sempastous, the president of Pakistan-France Friendship Group, in the French National Assembly in Paris.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the conference held on the theme, "Kashmir the oldest conflict of the World", was attended by the members of the French parliament, scholars, researchers, human rights activists and French and Pakistan media in large number.

In his remarks, Sempastous said that the Kashmir conflict was 70 years old and had caused thousands of deaths. He stated that as there was little knowledge about Kashmir conflict in France, the Friendship Group decided to organize this event many months ago.

After a new historical turning point since August, reflection on this oldest conflict of the world deserved our full attention.

He stressed the need for early resolution of Kashmir dispute and called upon both Pakistan and India to exercise maximum restraint and take steps to resolve the issue by peaceful means.

He also stressed the need for restoration of fundamental freedoms of the people of Kashmir. The four panelists representing French think tanks, educational institutions and human rights organisations shed light on the Kashmir dispute from the historical perspective, current developments and future prospects.

Pakistan's Ambassador to France Moinul Haque thanked the French National Assembly for organizing this first-ever conference on Kashmir.

He highlighted the plight of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who for the last seven weeks were facing an unprecedented lockdown and curbs on their fundamental freedoms.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly World Parliament France Paris Jammu August Media Event From

Recent Stories

Saleem Mandviwalla highlights Kashmir Issue at the ..

16 minutes ago

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Engage in Restoring Donbas' Infra ..

9 minutes ago

Tecno Confirms Spark 4 Release Date For Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Imran Khan's UNGA address to reflect Kashmiris' as ..

9 minutes ago

80.345 MBL oil, 700,885 MMCFT gas produced from th ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.