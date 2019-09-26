Kashmir issue discussed in French parliament for the first time

The Kashmir issue was highlighted in the French parliament for the first time in a symposium organised by Jean Bernard Sempastous, the president of Pakistan-France Friendship Group, in the French National Assembly in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Kashmir issue was highlighted in the French parliament for the first time in a symposium organised by Jean Bernard Sempastous, the president of Pakistan-France Friendship Group, in the French National Assembly in Paris.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the conference held on the theme, "Kashmir the oldest conflict of the World", was attended by the members of the French parliament, scholars, researchers, human rights activists and French and Pakistan media in large number.

In his remarks, Sempastous said that the Kashmir conflict was 70 years old and had caused thousands of deaths. He stated that as there was little knowledge about Kashmir conflict in France, the Friendship Group decided to organize this event many months ago.

After a new historical turning point since August, reflection on this oldest conflict of the world deserved our full attention.

He stressed the need for early resolution of Kashmir dispute and called upon both Pakistan and India to exercise maximum restraint and take steps to resolve the issue by peaceful means.

He also stressed the need for restoration of fundamental freedoms of the people of Kashmir. The four panelists representing French think tanks, educational institutions and human rights organisations shed light on the Kashmir dispute from the historical perspective, current developments and future prospects.

Pakistan's Ambassador to France Moinul Haque thanked the French National Assembly for organizing this first-ever conference on Kashmir.

He highlighted the plight of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who for the last seven weeks were facing an unprecedented lockdown and curbs on their fundamental freedoms.